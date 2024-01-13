Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.71. 1,456,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.95 and its 200 day moving average is $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.