Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

