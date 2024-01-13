Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

