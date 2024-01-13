Tufton Capital Management Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 1,572,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

