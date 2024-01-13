First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 118.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 99.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.22 and its 200 day moving average is $551.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.