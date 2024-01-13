Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.55. 1,446,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,351. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.97. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

