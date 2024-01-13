Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

