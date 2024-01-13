Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of T opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

