First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

TGT stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

