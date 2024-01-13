Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,352 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 7,703,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,018. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

