Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 330 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 158,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $958,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. 1,810,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

