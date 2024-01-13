Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 950 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $69.59. 2,116,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

