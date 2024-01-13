Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $364.90. The stock had a trading volume of 988,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.33 and a 200 day moving average of $407.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

