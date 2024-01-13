CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,926 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMC traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $192.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.