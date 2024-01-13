Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.12. 1,218,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,945. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.04.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

