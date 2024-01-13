Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,391. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

