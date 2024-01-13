Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.59. The stock had a trading volume of 455,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,172. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.60. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.