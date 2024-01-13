Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,322.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $252.03. 1,232,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $254.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.60.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

