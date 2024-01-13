Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $51,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,374,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,511,360. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

