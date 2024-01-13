Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061,162. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

