Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. 958,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

