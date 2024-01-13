McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $485.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.32. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $489.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

