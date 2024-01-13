9,269 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.7% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.91. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

