Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $261,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.57 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.