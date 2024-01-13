Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 157 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. 1,016,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,546. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

