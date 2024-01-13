Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.47. 5,099,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

