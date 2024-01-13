Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,883,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,362,348. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

