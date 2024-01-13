Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. 6,546,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

