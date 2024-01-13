General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,973. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

