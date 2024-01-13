Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 4,299,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.