Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 809 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 772,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,121. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

