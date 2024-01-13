Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.92. 3,884,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

