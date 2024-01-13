Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.32. 4,542,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.