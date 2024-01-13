Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.64 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.