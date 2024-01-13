Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 113 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.46. 308,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,566. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

