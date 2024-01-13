United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.31. 3,474,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,419. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

