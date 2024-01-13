First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

TFC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,021,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

