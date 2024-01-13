First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.03 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

WM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.40. 1,035,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

