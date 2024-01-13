Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $33,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $22.45 on Friday, reaching $2,569.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,624.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,550.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.