Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

