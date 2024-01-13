First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 4,032 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

