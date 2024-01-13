Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.