Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,792 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

