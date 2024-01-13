Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.