CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,605 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 100,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 38,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NKE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

