CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $130.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

