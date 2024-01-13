144,357 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

