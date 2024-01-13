Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Diodes were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Diodes Trading Down 1.5 %

DIOD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,754. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

