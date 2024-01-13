Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 14,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.