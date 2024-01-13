Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.33. 400,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.